Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong court rejects government application for ban on pro-democracy protest song

By Hong Kong Free Press
A Hong Kong judge believes that perfectly innocent people might refrain from engaging in lawful acts involving the song for fear of trespassing the injunction.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: after two months of slow progress the long-awaited counteroffensive is picking up speed. Why has it taken so long?
~ Opioids and cocaine are a deadly combination – and 'polydrug' deaths are rising
~ Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland – what's going on?
~ Why we need to reuse waste energy to achieve net-zero heating systems
~ 3 ways higher education can become more hopeful in the post-pandemic, post-AI era
~ Québec's cultural awareness training makes flawed assumptions that do not prioritize the safety of Indigenous people
~ EU Should Ban Use of Hazardous Herbicide
~ Cyber governance in Africa is weak. Taking the Malabo Convention seriously would be a good start
~ Trans youth are significantly more likely to attempt suicide when gender dysphoria is met with conversion therapy than with hormone treatment
~ Tourists search for Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia – but does a geographical location for pivotal Bible event even exist?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter