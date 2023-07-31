Québec's cultural awareness training makes flawed assumptions that do not prioritize the safety of Indigenous people
By Marie-Claude Tremblay, Professeure adjointe, Département de médecine familiale et de médecine d'urgence, Chercheuse à VITAM, centre de recherche en santé durable, Université Laval
Alex M. McComber, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine, McGill University
Georgia Limniatis, DMD Candidate, Faculty of Dental Medicine and Oral Health Sciences, McGill University
Cultural awareness training for health-care workers places focus on individual biases rather than tackling the systemic problems that negatively impact Indigenous patients.
- Monday, July 31, 2023