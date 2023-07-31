Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The oil industry has succumbed to a dangerous new climate denialism

By Adi Imsirovic, Senior Research Fellow, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, University of Surrey
If we have not been warned of the dangers of climate change this summer, we never will be. Extreme heat, forest fires and floods have been all over news reports. Yet the oil and gas industry remains largely in denial.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says steep cuts in oil and gas production are necessary to reach the Paris (COP 21) goal of keeping global warming at 1.5℃. However, only a tiny fraction of the industry, accounting for less than 5% of oil and gas output, has targets aligned with the IEA’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong court rejects government application for ban on pro-democracy protest song
~ Ukraine war: after two months of slow progress the long-awaited counteroffensive is picking up speed. Why has it taken so long?
~ Opioids and cocaine are a deadly combination – and 'polydrug' deaths are rising
~ Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland – what's going on?
~ Why we need to reuse waste energy to achieve net-zero heating systems
~ 3 ways higher education can become more hopeful in the post-pandemic, post-AI era
~ Québec's cultural awareness training makes flawed assumptions that do not prioritize the safety of Indigenous people
~ EU Should Ban Use of Hazardous Herbicide
~ Cyber governance in Africa is weak. Taking the Malabo Convention seriously would be a good start
~ Trans youth are significantly more likely to attempt suicide when gender dysphoria is met with conversion therapy than with hormone treatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter