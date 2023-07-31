Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Authorities must de-escalate the ongoing crisis and respect the rights of protesters

By Amnesty International
Responding to the escalating violence, excessive use of force and widespread arrests during opposition led protests against the ruling party in Bangladesh, Smriti Singh, Interim Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International said: “There is an urgent need to de-escalate the situation in Bangladesh as it threatens further violations of rights of the people […] The post Bangladesh: Authorities must de-escalate the ongoing crisis and respect the rights of protesters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cyber governance in Africa is weak. Taking the Malabo Convention seriously would be a good start
~ Trans youth are significantly more likely to attempt suicide when gender dysphoria is met with conversion therapy than with hormone treatment
~ Tourists search for Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia – but does a geographical location for pivotal Bible event even exist?
~ What happens if someone dies in space?
~ Hiroshima attack marks its 78th anniversary – its lessons of unnecessary mass destruction could help guide future nuclear arms talks
~ Justice Department launches civil rights investigation of Memphis police – 4 essential reads about holding police accountable
~ Is Congress on a witch hunt? 5 ways to judge whether oversight hearings are legitimate or politicized
~ Sexual violence is a pervasive threat for female farm workers – here's how the US could reduce their risk
~ Kole Omotoso, the Nigerian writer, scholar and actor who inspired a continent
~ Degrowth: slowing down rich economies to deal with climate change is a flawed idea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter