Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Viral room-temperature superconductor claims spark excitement – and skepticism

By Mahboobeh Shahbazi, Senior Research Fellow, Materials Science, Queensland University of Technology
Last week, a group of South Korean physicists made a startling claim. In two papers uploaded to the arXiv preprint server, they say they have created a material that “opens a new era for humankind”.

LK-99, a lead-based compound, is purportedly a room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor. Such a material, which conducts electricity without any resistance under normal conditions, could have huge implications for energy generation and transmission, transport,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fire in northern Australia’s tropical savanna is a threat to endangered fairy-wrens
~ Parents may wait up to 40 years to join family in Australia. Is a visa lottery the answer?
~ David Grann's The Wager: a drama of murder, insurrection, escape and an empire at sea
~ What Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny gets right (and very wrong) about the historical Antikythera Mechanism
~ Can Taiwan become a hub for journalists fleeing mounting authoritarianism in Asia?
~ How do you know when it's time to seriously think about changing your child's school?
~ What is food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome or FPIES? And are more babies getting it?
~ Ali Cobby Eckermann's She is the Earth is unlike any other book in Australian literature
~ The secret lives of silky sharks: unveiling their whereabouts supports their protection
~ Secrets wrapped in fabric: how our study of 100 decomposing piglet bodies will help solve criminal cases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter