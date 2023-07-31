What is food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome or FPIES? And are more babies getting it?
By Jennifer Koplin, Group Leader, Childhood Allergy & Epidemiology, The University of Queensland
Dianne Campbell, Professor, Child and Adolescent Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health,, University of Sydney
Eric Lee, Department of Allergy & Immunology at the Children's Hospital at Westmead, University of Sydney
You can’t test for this little-known food allergy that usually affects infants – and the symptoms can be very worrying.
- Sunday, July 30, 2023