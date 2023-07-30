Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Secrets wrapped in fabric: how our study of 100 decomposing piglet bodies will help solve criminal cases

By Paola A. Magni, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science, Murdoch University
Ian Dadour, Adjunct professor, Murdoch University
Fatal stabbings are the leading cause of homicide in countries with restricted access to firearms, including Australia. New research could help solve these cases.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ali Cobby Eckermann's She is the Earth is unlike any other book in Australian literature
~ The secret lives of silky sharks: unveiling their whereabouts supports their protection
~ Renaming obesity won't fix weight stigma overnight. Here's what we really need to do
~ We need more than a definition change to fix Australia's culture of permanent 'casual' work
~ More corrupt, fractured and ostracised: how Vladimir Putin has changed Russia in over two decades on top
~ How do you know when it's time to think seriously think about changing your child's school?
~ New professional league for women’s hockey a reminder of NHL’s uncertain beginnings
~ Inflation is down overall, so why are my grocery bills still going up?
~ The shift from owning to renting goods is ushering in a new era of consumerism
~ Oil and gas sector's low compliance with methane regulations jeopardizes Canada's net-zero goals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter