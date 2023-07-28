Tolerance.ca
How you can future-proof your career in the era of AI

By Elisabeth Kelan, Professor of Leadership and Organisation, University of Essex
Ever since the industrial revolution, people have feared that technology would take away their jobs. While some jobs and tasks have indeed been replaced by machines, others have emerged. The success of ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence (AI) now has many people wondering about the future of work – and whether their jobs are safe.

Read complete article

