Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One Year Since Death of Ukrainian POWs in Explosion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An interior view of the damaged barrack in Olenivka prison in Russian-occupied territory of Donetska region where an explosion on July 29 killed 50 and injured 100 Ukrainian POWs, August 10, 2022.  © 2022 Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS On July 29, 2022, an explosion in one of the barracks of Olenivka prison in Russia-occupied eastern Ukraine killed about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) and injured 100 more. The Russian Defense Ministry, which was holding the prisoners, is the only source on the casualty figures. This deadly incident requires an in-depth and impartial…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mongolia turns to its dinosaurs in an attempt to attract more tourists
~ An interview with Aïssatou Fofana, environmental investigative journalist in Ivory Coast
~ Long before women police officers came police 'matrons': who were they and what did they do?
~ Singapore: Unlawful and shameful drug executions continue, including of first known woman in 20 years
~ Captivating and cathartic, a visionary and a truth-teller: playing Sinéad O'Connor’s music was my education
~ Trump faces additional charges – 4 essential reads to understand the case against him for hoarding classified documents
~ Australians are living and working longer – but not necessarily healthier, new study shows
~ What happens in our body when we encounter and fight off a virus like the flu, SARS-CoV-2 or RSV?
~ How do we keep women's football clean? Start paying players a fair wage
~ More than a picture: how the work of documentary photographer Raphaela Rosella is defined by co-creation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter