Ancient pathogens released from melting ice could wreak havoc on the world, new analysis reveals
By Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Models Theme Leader for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Giovanni Strona, Doctoral program supervisor, University of Helsinki
Researchers simulated thousands of scenarios of an ancient pathogen being released into modern ecosystems. In the worst cases, up to one-third of host species were destroyed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 27, 2023