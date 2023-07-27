Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian women's struggle against sexual violence has had little support from the men in power

By Severyna Magill, Senior Lecturer in Law and Human Rights, Sheffield Hallam University
Two recent instances of vicious sexual violence against ethnic minority women in the Indian state of Manipur involving gang rape and murder have highlighted the problems of impunity and weak laws dealing with violence against women in India.

Video footage emerged on July 20 depicting an incident on May 4 where two Kuki women were stripped naked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
