Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa at the Netball World Cup: four teams are set to inspire the continent

By Kamilla Swart, Associate professor, Hamad Bin Khalifa University
The Netball World Cup was first held in 1963. It’s the largest women’s sporting event on the planet – and for the first time it’s being hosted in Africa. Four African teams have made the final 16 of the 2023 tournament, which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa from July 28 until 6 August. They are Malawi,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Barbie in the Balkans: From disinformation to Yugonostalgia
~ Climate litigation is on the rise around the world and Australia is at the head of the pack
~ Gender, sexual orientation and ethnic identity: Australians could be asked new questions in the 2026 Census
~ South Sudan: Revise National Security Service Bill
~ Turkey: Istanbul Police Mistreatment of Peaceful Protesters
~ Taiwanese citizens take the nation's defense into their own hands: Interview with scholar Wen Liu
~ Why can't we just tow stranded whales and dolphins back out to sea?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: ACCI Head Andrew McKellar on industrial relations and boosting Australia's productivity
~ Aperol spritz: the sparkling connotations of one of the world’s most beloved cocktails
~ Trapped in NATO antechamber, Kyiv eyes 'military Marshall plan'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS