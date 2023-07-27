Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gender, sexual orientation and ethnic identity: Australians could be asked new questions in the 2026 Census

By Nicholas Biddle, Professor of Economics and Public Policy, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
August 2026 may seem like a long way away. Between now and then, there will be at least one federal election, the 2024 Paris Olympics will have been and gone, another Ashes cricket series will have taken place, and the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup will have just finished.

Planning for the August 2026 census is, however, well under way at the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

On Thursday, the ABS released results from the first round of consultations, and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Barbie in the Balkans: From disinformation to Yugonostalgia
~ Climate litigation is on the rise around the world and Australia is at the head of the pack
~ Africa at the Netball World Cup: four teams are set to inspire the continent
~ South Sudan: Revise National Security Service Bill
~ Turkey: Istanbul Police Mistreatment of Peaceful Protesters
~ Taiwanese citizens take the nation's defense into their own hands: Interview with scholar Wen Liu
~ Why can't we just tow stranded whales and dolphins back out to sea?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: ACCI Head Andrew McKellar on industrial relations and boosting Australia's productivity
~ Aperol spritz: the sparkling connotations of one of the world’s most beloved cocktails
~ Trapped in NATO antechamber, Kyiv eyes 'military Marshall plan'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter