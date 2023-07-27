Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Istanbul Police Mistreatment of Peaceful Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Istanbul police surround and detain activists handing out leaflets announcing a July 20 commemoration of the Suruç bombing eight years earlier in which 33 young socialist activists died, in Kadıköy, Istanbul, July 17, 2023. © 2023 SGDF (Istanbul) – Istanbul police wrongfully detained activists and mistreated them and their lawyers around a July 20, 2023 commemoration of an Islamic State (ISIS) suicide bombing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruç in 2015 that killed 33 young socialist activists, Human Rights Watch said today. The police arbitrarily arrested and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
