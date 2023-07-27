Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Revise National Security Service Bill

By Amnesty International
Parliament Should Strengthen Oversight; Further Limit Broad, Unqualified Powers South Sudan’s parliament should revise the pending National Security Service Amendment Bill to bring an end to the agency’s arbitrary arrests and other abusive practices, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. The organizations published a joint letter to parliament detailing the bill’s problematic provisions […] The post South Sudan: Revise National Security Service Bill appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
