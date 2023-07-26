Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali crisis: UN peacekeepers are leaving after 10 years – what's needed for a smooth transition

By Mady Ibrahim Kanté, Lecturer, Université des sciences juridiques et politiques de Bamako
The UN Security Council voted on 30 June 2023 to end its peacekeeping mission in Mali, Minusma, after Mali officially requested its complete withdrawal. Over 11,000 military personnel from 53 countries are expected to leave the country by 31 December 2023.

Minusma was first deployed in Mali in April 2013 to support the country’s political…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
