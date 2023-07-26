Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Seven techniques to avoid weight regain, approved by experts

By Henrietta Graham, PhD Candidate, Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University
Claire Madigan, Senior Research Associate, Centre for Lifestyle Medicine and Behaviour, Loughborough University
Losing weight is challenging. But as anyone who has ever successfully lost weight knows, it’s avoiding weight re-gain that’s the real challenge.

This is true no matter what method you follow to lose weight. For example, studies show that people who follow very low calorie diets (between 800-1,200 calories per day) regain between 26% and 121% of their lost weight five years after treatment. People who follow behavioural weight management programmes (such as WW, formerly Weight Watchers) regain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
