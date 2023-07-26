Australian ant honey inhibits tough pathogens, new research shows
By Dee Carter, Professor of Microbiology, University of Sydney
Andrew Dong, Research Affiliate, Microbiology, University of Sydney
Danny Ulrich, Operator, Goldfields Honey Ant Tours, Indigenous Knowledge
Kenya Fernandes, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Sydney
Nural Cokcetin, Research scientist, University of Sydney
The medicinal value and potent antimicrobial activity of honey has been a topic of considerable interest in recent years, particularly in light of the alarming rise in antibiotic resistance.
While most honey comes from honey bees (Apis mellifera), other insects such as stingless bees, wasps and even ants…
© The Conversation
