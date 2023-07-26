Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Elections in the context of systematic human rights violations and criminalization of state critics

By Amnesty International
Zimbabwe’s upcoming general election will take place in the context of  five years of systematic, brutal crackdowns on human rights, including recent restrictions on political opposition gatherings, the violent suppression of protests and the criminalization of state critics, Amnesty International said today, ahead of the vote on 23 August. Over the past five years, the […] The post Zimbabwe: Elections in the context of systematic human rights violations and criminalization of state critics appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


