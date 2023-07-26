Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from Judy: A Decade in Disability Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Judy Heuman (right) and Shantha Rau Barriga  at a gala in Chicago on June 10, 2019, during which Human Rights Watch was awarded the Lead On! Award by Access Living. © 2019 Human Rights Watch As we mark the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) this week in 1990 and the 10th anniversary of Human Rights Watch’s work on disability rights this year, I think about the trailblazer Judy Heumann, who influenced both milestones. Judy, who passed away in March, was a pioneer in the disability rights movement. A member of Human Rights Watch’s Board of Directors,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
