Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: UN Assessment Should Prioritize Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Afghan women chant during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 21, 2021. (New York) – A United Nations Security Council-mandated independent assessment of the international approach to the crisis in Afghanistan should prioritize human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, Human Rights Watch said today in a submission to the special coordinator leading the assessment. The special coordinator should ensure that the assessment hears from survivors of human rights violations, and that the assessment offers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
