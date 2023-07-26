RSV is everywhere right now. What parents need to know about respiratory syncytial virus
By Jane Tuckerman, Senior Research Officer, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Ashleigh Rak, Research Nurse Coordinator, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Danielle Wurzel, Paediatric Respiratory Physician, and Honorary Fellow Manager, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Margie Danchin, Paediatrician at the Royal Childrens Hospital and Associate Professor and Clinician Scientist, University of Melbourne and MCRI, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
This winter, we’re having to get our heads around another respiratory virus – RSV.
It’s less well known than COVID or flu, but it’s also responsible for unplanned visits to the GP or emergency department, and days off school, childcare and work.
It’s the most common cause of hospitalisation in infants. Most children have at least one RSV infection by the age of three years and yet, many Australians have not heard of RSV or know little about this potentially serious winter virus.
…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 25, 2023