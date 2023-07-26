Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSV is everywhere right now. What parents need to know about respiratory syncytial virus

By Jane Tuckerman, Senior Research Officer, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Ashleigh Rak, Research Nurse Coordinator, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Danielle Wurzel, Paediatric Respiratory Physician, and Honorary Fellow Manager, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Margie Danchin, Paediatrician at the Royal Childrens Hospital and Associate Professor and Clinician Scientist, University of Melbourne and MCRI, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
This winter, we’re having to get our heads around another respiratory virus – RSV.

It’s less well known than COVID or flu, but it’s also responsible for unplanned visits to the GP or emergency department, and days off school, childcare and work.

It’s the most common cause of hospitalisation in infants. Most children have at least one RSV infection by the age of three years and yet, many Australians have not heard of RSV or know little about this potentially serious winter virus.

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A documentary showcases why some Taiwanese consider Southeast Asia as a land of opportunity
~ Our cruel and costly offshore processing system was a failure. We have a better solution on asylum policy
~ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people must be at the centre, not the margins, of LGBTQIA+ plans and policies
~ New Zealand's maritime territory is 15 times its landmass -- here's why we need a ministry for the ocean
~ Do rebrands work? Can you trademark an X? An expert answers the burning questions on Musk's Twitter pivot
~ Ukraine: UN rights chief upholds need for justice one year after POW killings
~ How Canada's first national cycling map will benefit both riders and public planners
~ Secondary publishing rights can improve public access to academic research
~ UPS and Teamsters agree on new contract, averting costly strike that could have delayed deliveries for consumers and retailers
~ Permission to restore century-old houseboats in Kashmir's Dal Lake is a welcome move for tourism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS