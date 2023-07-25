Tolerance.ca
Azerbaijan: Opposition Leader Arrested

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A photograph of Gubad Ibadoghlu taken in 2021. © 2021 Private (Berlin, July 25, 2023) – Azerbaijani authorities have arrested a prominent opposition leader and scholar, Gubad Ibadoghlu, on spurious criminal charges, Human Rights Watch said today. On July 24, 2023, Baku’s Narimanov District Court sent Ibadoghlu for four months of pretrial detention on charges of production, acquisition or sale of counterfeit money by an organized group. If convicted, Ibadoghlu could face up to 12 years in prison. During the arrest, police ill-treated Ibadoglu and his wife, who was with…


© Human Rights Watch -
