Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netball World Cup: an untold black sport history of South Africa

By Francois Cleophas, Senior Lecturer in Sport History, Stellenbosch University
Netball had become established in South Africa by 1917, much later than other sports that originated in the 1800s. South Africa, however, had a visible presence in the early years of codifying netball for international competition.

The president of the all-white South African Women’s Netball Assocation, established in 1951, represented South Africa at the inaugural International Netball Conference in London in 1957. The country was also part…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
