Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Rape Statistics in Brazil Highlight Importance of Sexuality Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Adolescent girls in Brazil take part in a program where they receive information on sexual and reproductive health, learn to confront gender inequalities, and develop leadership skills, Rio de Janeiro, July 16, 2016.  © 2016 Gustavo Stephan/UN Women Brazil had the highest number of registered rape cases in its history in 2022: 74,930, according to a recent report by the Brazilian Public Security Forum. In over 60 percent of the cases, the survivor was under 14 years old. In many cases, the abuser was a relative or an acquaintance. The report notes the true number of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
