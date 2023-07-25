Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In search of the world's largest freshwater fish – the wonderfully weird giants lurking in Earth's rivers

By Stefan Lovgren, Research Scientist in River Ecosystems, University of Nevada, Reno
Rivers have been the lifeblood of human civilization throughout history, and yet we know surprisingly little about what lives in many of them – including the giant creatures that prowl their depths.

While we know the biggest animal in the ocean is the blue whale and the largest marine fish is the whale shark, the identity of the world’s largest freshwater fish species long remained a mystery.

Until 2022, that is, when fishers in Cambodia caught a giant freshwater stingray in the remote reaches of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: 'joke' about Wagner Group invading Poland highlights regional security fears of rogue mercenaries
~ Russia-Africa Summit: five things African leaders must achieve
~ AI can reinforce racial bias – but used correctly it could make hiring practices more inclusive
~ Academic and vocational education divides students – radical change could make education more equal
~ Crohn's disease: bacteria in the mouth may be a cause – here's why
~ Instagram is making you a worse tourist – here's how to travel respectfully
~ Why workers in small businesses can struggle with mental health and 'presenteeism'
~ Women can now undertake Islamic pilgrimages without a male guardian in Saudi Arabia, but that doesn't mean they're traveling alone -- communities are an important part of the religious experience
~ Horse health research will help humans stay healthy, too, with insights on reining in diabetes and obesity
~ Laughter can communicate a lot more than good humor – people use it to smooth social interactions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter