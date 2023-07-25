Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Bill Bans Work with Most Foreign Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image FILE: A Russian state flag waves on top of a hammer and sickle at the State Duma, lower parliament chamber, headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko (Berlin) – Russia’s lower house of parliament has adopted a bill prohibiting collaboration with unregistered foreign nongovernmental organizations, and severely limiting civic space, Human Rights Watch said today. If approved by the parliament’s upper house and signed by the president, the legislation will severely limit the right to freedom of association protected under…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: 'joke' about Wagner Group invading Poland highlights regional security fears of rogue mercenaries
~ Russia-Africa Summit: five things African leaders must achieve
~ AI can reinforce racial bias – but used correctly it could make hiring practices more inclusive
~ Academic and vocational education divides students – radical change could make education more equal
~ Crohn's disease: bacteria in the mouth may be a cause – here's why
~ Instagram is making you a worse tourist – here's how to travel respectfully
~ Why workers in small businesses can struggle with mental health and 'presenteeism'
~ Women can now undertake Islamic pilgrimages without a male guardian in Saudi Arabia, but that doesn't mean they're traveling alone -- communities are an important part of the religious experience
~ Horse health research will help humans stay healthy, too, with insights on reining in diabetes and obesity
~ Laughter can communicate a lot more than good humor – people use it to smooth social interactions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter