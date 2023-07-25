Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A changing world needs arts and social science graduates more than ever – just ask business leaders

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
From commerce to public policy, cuts to New Zealand’s university humanities departments will have repercussions well beyond the so-called ‘ivory towers’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nine Afro-Latina and Afro-Caribbean women and collectives who have devoted their lives to the struggle for justice
~ Puppy yoga? Goat meditation? An animal welfare scientist explores what these activities might mean for the cute creatures
~ Singapore: Stop two imminent and unlawful executions for drug trafficking
~ Kamnotra emerges as the latest platform in a ‘news-starved’ Cambodia
~ Australia is touted as a future clean energy 'superpower' – but research suggests other nations will outperform us
~ Voice support slips again in national Resolve poll; massive swing in WA puts Libs ahead
~ The Great Leap Backwards of media in China
~ How burgers and chips for lunch can worsen your asthma that afternoon
~ Employers will resist, but the changes for casual workers are about accepting reality
~ What to expect when you're expecting: How will your sex life change during pregnancy and postpartum?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter