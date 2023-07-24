What to expect when you're expecting: How will your sex life change during pregnancy and postpartum?
By Erin T. Fitzpatrick, Master's Student in Clinical Psychology, University of British Columbia
Samantha Jane Dawson, Assistant Professor, Clinical Psychology, University of British Columbia
Sexual challenges during pregnancy and postpartum are common, but couples often don’t know what to expect when it comes to their sex lives during this time. The good news is that information helps.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 24, 2023