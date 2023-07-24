Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ketone drinks: why we're testing the effects of this supplement used by elite athletes on older adults

By Anna Nicholas, PhD Candidate in Nutrition & Metabolism, University of Bath
Ketone drinks are used by elite athletes to improve focus and enhance performance. But could they also help people to live healthier for longer?

Considered “super fuels” among some endurance athletes and health enthusiasts, ketone drinks are now being tested in clinical trials for a range of conditions including Parkinson’s disease, type…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As contentious judicial 'reform' becomes law in Israel, Netanyahu cements his political legacy
~ Visiting the Trinity Site featured in 'Oppenheimer' is a sobering reminder of the horror of nuclear weapons
~ Kamnotra emerges as the latest media platform in a ‘news-starved’ Cambodia
~ You’ve lost someone you love: 4 signs you may need to seek grief counselling
~ Nigeria's food insecurity: declaring a state of emergency isn't a real solution - here's what is
~ When mafia threatens democracy: research shows ordinary people are less honest in countries hit by organised crime
~ Rent control on its own won't solve the housing crisis
~ The climate crisis leaves students feeling helpless – what universities can do to empower them
~ Three COVID-era lessons to help support employee wellbeing in times of crisis
~ Seven things to read and watch on the 70th anniversary of the movement that sparked the Cuban revolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter