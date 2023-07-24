Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Taylor Swift Official State Sandwich: Politicians understand that Swifties are a key demographic

By Matt Harris, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Park University
Pittsburgh’s mayor renamed the city ‘Swiftsburgh’ when the singer’s tour hit town. He’s not the only politician publicly fawning over the star.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Raffi Feghali defies censorship through improvisational theatre in Lebanon
~ Women’s participation in Nigeria’s politics moving backward: A call for action
~ Syria's attempts to rejoin the international fold are far from convincing – here's why
~ Global shipping has a new climate strategy – it's vague, obscure and almost noncommittal, but it may be pointing the industry in the right direction
~ Massachusetts is updating its sex education guidelines for the first time in 24 years
~ Will I ever need math? A mathematician explains how math is everywhere – from soap bubbles to Pixar movies
~ 65 years of NASA – an astrophysicist reflects on the agency's legacy
~ I asked immigrants from 28 countries why they're serving in the US military -- and it's not primarily to gain citizenship
~ How the Soviets stole nuclear secrets and targeted Oppenheimer, the 'father of the atomic bomb'
~ 40 years ago, the US started sending more and more kids to prison without hope of release, but today, it's far more rare – what happened?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter