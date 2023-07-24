Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Deadly Militia Raid on Ituri’s Displaced

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image   CODECO militiamen destroyed and burned hundreds of displaced people’s huts and shelters during a deadly raid on Lala camp on June 12, 2023, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 13, 2023. © 2023 Private (Goma) – Militia fighters killed at least 46 civilians, half of them children, and pillaged and burned a displaced people’s camp on June 12, 2023, in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern Ituri province, Human Rights Watch said today. The Cooperative for the Development of Congo (Coopérative pour le développement du Congo, CODECO), a predominantly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
