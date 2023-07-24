Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: New Atrocities by Malian Army, Apparent Wagner Fighters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, right, welcomes Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting in Bamako, Mali, February 7, 2023. © 2023 Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP (Nairobi) – Malian armed forces and foreign fighters apparently from the Russia-linked Wagner Group have summarily executed and forcibly disappeared several dozen civilians in Mali’s central region since December 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. They also destroyed and looted civilian property and allegedly tortured detainees in an army camp. On June 16, 2023,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
