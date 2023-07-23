Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Food safety policy neglects informal markets in developing countries - 3 ways this can change

By Spencer Henson, Professor of Food Economics, University of Guelph
Steven Jaffee, Lecturer, University of Maryland
The food industry in many low- and middle-income countries is dominated by the informal sector. Numerous micro and small businesses, which are not legally registered and mostly compete on the basis of price, handle much of the food that people eat. This includes meat, fish and fresh fruit and vegetables. Informal businesses also dominate when it comes to out-of-home eating.

Fresh foods are important vectors of food-borne diseases, chemical contaminants and other hazards. But in the informal sector there are widespread deficiencies in food safety awareness and in the way food is stored,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese government to make it easier for casuals to become permanent employees
~ How Canada is a children's TV powerhouse, from ‘You Can’t Do That On Television,’ to ‘Paw Patrol’
~ ChatGPT and Threads reflect the challenges of fast tech adoption
~ The obesity epidemic is fuelled by biology, not lack of willpower
~ School-approved Cheetos? Why we must protect school food from corporate interests
~ Speculations about China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappearance from the public eye include alleged affair and power struggle
~ Kenya's logging ban has been lifted – it's a political decision and a likely setback for conservation
~ Tony Bennett: the timeless visionary who, with a nod to America's musical heritage, embraced the future
~ Turkey has a long road ahead with renewed EU bid
~ Researchers find evidence of a 2,000-year-old curry, the oldest ever found in Southeast Asia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter