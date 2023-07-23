Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The obesity epidemic is fuelled by biology, not lack of willpower

By Megha Poddar, Assistant (Adjunct) professor, Deptartment of Internal Medicine, McMaster University
Sean Wharton, Adjunct professor, Department of Medicine, McMaster University
Despite the prevalent view that people with large bodies should simply eat less and move more, it’s nearly impossible to fight our genetic heritage or other factors that are not within our control.The Conversation


