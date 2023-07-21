Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK is still not prepared for extreme temperatures – here's what it should do

By Emma Hill, Associate Professor in Energy & Environmental Management, Coventry University
Ben Vivian, Assistant Professor in Sustainability & Environmental Management, Coventry University
While massive heatwaves are affecting southern Europe, China, the US and many other places, it’s rainy and not particularly warm in the UK. But that doesn’t mean there’s no risk of intense heat: on this exact week last year, the UK broke 40°C for the first time.

Even if countries were to deliver on their emission reduction pledges, set under…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
