In Kyiv, signs of the ongoing war are evident – but daily life continues uninterrupted as well
By Tatsiana Kulakevich, Associate Professor of Instruction in the School of Interdisciplinary Global Studies, Affiliate Professor at the Institute for Russian, European, and Eurasian Studies, University of South Florida
A scholar of Eastern Europe spent time talking with Ukrainians in Kyiv during a recent trip and observed that people are scarred from the war – but still determined to fight back against Russia.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 21, 2023