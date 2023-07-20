Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Land, the matriarchy can be just as bad as the patriarchy

By Katie Pickles, Professor of History, University of Canterbury
Are you for or against Barbie? Writer-director Greta Gerwig piles irony upon irony to finally render the question completely redundant.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
