Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ My 3-point plan to untangle the public service from consultants such as PwC
~ Early elections in Spain: The socialists' risky bet against the rising power of the right
~ In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Land, the matriarchy can be just as bad as the patriarchy
~ Temperature records shattered across the world as tourists flock to experience the heat
~ Today's Measuring What Matters statement is just a first step – now we have to turn goals into action
~ Winners of 2023 UN Human Rights Prize Announced
~ US: Texas Officials Put Migrants in Danger
~ There are civilian casualties on both sides of the front lines in the war in Ukraine
~ Wildfire evacuations: How our diverse experiences can strengthen disaster response
~ When Greenland was green: Ancient soil from beneath a mile of ice offers warnings for the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter