Human Rights Observatory

Mental illness in fathers may increase the risk of preterm birth – new research

By Weiyao Yin, Postdoctoral researcher, Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet
Jonas F. Ludvigsson, Professor, Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics. Senior Pediatrician, Örebro University Hospital., Karolinska Institutet
Sven Sandin, Associate Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, Karolinska Institutet
Mothers with a mental illness are more likely to give birth too early, according to research.

But the risk of preterm birth can also be affected by a father’s mental health. In our new study published in the journal PLOS Medicine, we found that fathers’ mental illness increases the risk of preterm birth and that the risk is even greater when both parents are affected.

Preterm birth refers to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
