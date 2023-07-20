Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Corruption in South Africa: whistleblower protection law is being reformed - but it may not go far enough

By Rehana Cassim, Professor in Company Law, University of South Africa
South Africa is on the path to reforming its law on whistleblowing to provide improved protection for individuals who expose corruption and illegal activity.

The country’s Department of Justice and Constitutional Development recently published a discussion document on the proposed reforms. This first step in reforming the country’s law on whistleblowers is to be welcomed.

Whistleblowers in South Africa have endured severe consequences. These include physical harm, intimidation, and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
