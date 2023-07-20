Tolerance.ca
In Turkey, conservatives go after a queer volleyball star

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Divisions between between Turkey's conservatives and secularists are worsening. The latest showdown occurred after conservatives attacked a queer volleyball player after her team brought home a gold medal.


