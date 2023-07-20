Tolerance.ca
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: LGBT People Face Bias

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2023 Judith Rudd for Human Rights Watch (New York) – Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines face bias-motivated violence and discrimination in their daily life, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The authorities should repeal the country’s colonial-era laws that criminalize consensual same-sex conduct and pass comprehensive civil legislation prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The 58-page report, “‘They Can Harass Us Because of the Laws’: Violence and Discrimination…


© Human Rights Watch -
