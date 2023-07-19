Will the Matildas and Football Ferns have a home ground advantage?
By Alyson Crozier, Senior Lecturer, Exercise and Sport Psychology, University of South Australia
Amber Mosewich, Associate Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology, Sport, and Recreation, University of Alberta
The FIFA Women’s World Cup is held just once every four years, and for the first time ever, it’s on home soil for Australia and New Zealand.
So will the host nations’ sides, the Matildas and the Football Ferns, have a “home ground advantage”?
A home advantage is often touted by sports fans, the media, coaches and athletes, and data suggests it’s a real phenomenon.
But a host nation team hasn’t won the Women’s World Cup since the United States back in 1999.
Here’s why the concept of home ground advantage isn’t straightforward.
- Wednesday, July 19, 2023