Human Rights Observatory

UK’s Invite to Saudi Crown Prince Risks Rubber-Stamping Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia during a bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. © 2022 Leon Neal/AP Images The UK Government will soon roll out the red carpet to host Mohammed Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, despite the country’s grave human rights abuses both at home and abroad. Chief among the subjects expected to be discussed is the UK’s pursuit of a Free Trade Agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council, where Saudi Arabia is a prominent member.…


© Human Rights Watch -
