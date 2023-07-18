Australia's first wellbeing framework is about to measure what matters – but it's harder than counting GDP
By Robert Costanza, Professor of Ecological Economics, UCL
Elizabeth Rieger, Associate Director Education (Psychology), School of Medicine & Psychology, Australian National University
Ida Kubiszewski, Associate Professor, Institute for Global Prosperity, UCL
Paul Dugdale, Director ANU Centre for Health Stewardship, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The new wellbeing framework, set to be released, has five broad themes and about 50 indicators treasury will track over time. Our new book shows how important but difficult measuring wellbeing can be.
