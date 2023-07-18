Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Bill ‘significantly erodes’ human rights and refugee protections, UN agencies warn

The United Kingdom parliament has passed a bill inconsistent with the country’s obligations under international human rights and refugee law that could have profound consequences for people seeking international protection, warned the UN rights chief and the head of refugee agency UNHCR on Tuesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Measles: how declining vaccination levels in London are threatening herd immunity
~ Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon win explained by a sports psychologist
~ Women’s football review proposes hard-hitting changes to address ongoing inequalities
~ Ukraine's slow advance doesn't signal failure in its counteroffensive against Russia
~ Sex in space: why it's worrying that the space tourism sector hasn't considered the consequences
~ Electric vehicles can't compete with the emotional roar of an engine – but does that matter?
~ Bed rotting: the social media trend the Victorians would love, especially writer Elizabeth Gaskell
~ How English women's football could become a billion pound industry – and where the money comes from to make it happen
~ Dele Alli abuse revelations highlight how professional footballers suffer greater mental health risks
~ Peru: President Boluarte must order security forces to respect right to protest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter