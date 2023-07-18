Tolerance.ca
Nelson Mandela's legacy is taking a battering because of the dismal state of South Africa

By Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
There is never going to be a final assessment of Mandela’s legacy. How it is regarded will continue to change, depending on the destination South Africa travels to.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
