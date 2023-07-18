Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FTC probe of OpenAI: Consumer protection is the opening salvo of US AI regulation

By Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University
The Federal Trade Commission’s investigation of ChatGPT maker OpenAI shows that the US government is beginning to get serious about regulating AI.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a surfing sea otter revealed the dark side of human nature
~ Returning to the Moon can benefit commercial, military and political sectors – a space policy expert explains
~ 'Zombie fires' in the Arctic: Canada's extreme wildfire season offers a glimpse of new risks in a warmer, drier future
~ China needs immigrants
~ Registering refugees using personal information has become the norm – but cybersecurity breaches pose risks to people giving sensitive biometric data
~ 'Existential questions': is this the beginning of the end of the Commonwealth Games?
~ Malnutrition in South Africa: how one community wants resources to be spent
~ Prolonged detention of activist draws anger in Angola
~ The campaign pamphlets for the Voice don't offer new perspectives. Do they still serve a purpose?
~ Australia is on the brink of ending interest rate hikes and an economic first – beating inflation without a recession
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter