Human Rights Observatory

Devastating rights violations against Indigenous people must end

Indigenous Peoples have the ancestral wisdom to guide humanity towards a more sustainable use of the Earth’s resources, yet they are systematically discriminated against and excluded, UN rights chief Volker Türk warned on Monday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
